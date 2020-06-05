UrduPoint.com
22 Including Robbers, POs Arrested From Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

During a crackdown against anti-social elements, the Kohat Cantt. Police claimed to have arrested 22 suspects including proclaimed offenders (POs) and robbers from different areas of the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :During a crackdown against anti-social elements, the Kohat Cantt. Police claimed to have arrested 22 suspects including proclaimed offenders (POs) and robbers from different areas of the district.

During the action initiated under instructions issued by DPO Kohat, Capt Mansoor Aman, heavy automatic weaponry was also recovered from some of the arrested accused.

A statement issued from DPO office said desired objectives were being achieved during the crackdown initiated against anti social elements in the district.

SHO Cantt. Qismat Khan along with police team and Elite Force conducted raids in Naway Killay, Muhammad Zai, Mian Garhi, Afghan Refugees Camp and adjacent areas in which accused involved in murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping for ransom were also arrested.

During raids conducted on intelligence based information police arrested three robbers named Abdullah, Noor and Atif from Muhammad Zai village and recovered one Kalashnikov, one rifle, one repeater, three pistols, six chargers and different bore cartridges from them.

They were shifted to Cantt. police station and cases under separate acts were registered against them. During initial investigation, the three accused have confessed to different nature of crime.

