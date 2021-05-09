UrduPoint.com
22 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Violation Of Lockdown

Sumaira FH 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :District administration Mardan Sunday arrested 22 shopkeepers over violation of lockdown imposed during the Eid holidays in order to contain rapid spread of novel coronavirus in the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, the officers of district administration are conducting joint patrolling along with personnel of Police, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps.

In this connection, the officers of district administration inspected various bazaars and arrested 22 shopkeepers over keeping shops opened in violation of lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner Haibullah Arif has appealed general public and trading community for strict adherence to Corona preventive SOPs during lockdown and warned of strict legal action against the violators.

