235 Cases Of Dengue Virus Reported In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 235 cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department, a total of 11,107 cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the current year while 13 people lost to the virus and 1075 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 82 dengue cases in Lahore, 70 in Rawalpindi, 25 in Gujranwala, 20 in Multan, 03 in Chakwal, 03 in Kasur, 03 in Sheikhupura, 04 in Khanewal, 01 in Hafizabad, 01 in Okara, 04 in Sialkot, 02 in Attock, 02 in Nankana Sahib, 02 in Khushab, 05 in Muzaffargarh, 02 in Sargodha, 01 in Toba Tek Singh, 01 in Bhakkar, 01 in Mandi Bahaudin, 01 in Jhang, 01 in Bahawalpur and 01 case of dengue was reported in Vehari during the last 24 hours.

All the suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 2794 places in the province during a continued daily based surveillance.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 448,906 indoor and 107,327 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

