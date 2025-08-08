Open Menu

Mashal Azam Elected To Senate On Women’s Seat From KP: Notification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Mashal Azam elected to Senate on women’s seat from KP: Notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially announced the election of Mashal Azam, an independent candidate, to the Senate of Pakistan on a Women’s Seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A notification issued here on Friday said this seat became vacant following the resignation of Sania Nishtar.

In the notification, the ECP stated that Mashal Azam has been declared the returned candidate under Section 124 of the Elections Act, 2017. She will serve the remaining term of office until March 11, 2027.

Mashal Azam, daughter of Muhammad Azam, hails from Muhallah Par Shagai Dobian in Tehsil Lahor, District Swabi.

