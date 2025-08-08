Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SMBBMU Larkana Organizes Free Medical Camps to Commemorate Independence Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) As part of the ongoing Independence Day celebrations, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana organized two free medical camps in Warah and Ratodero, under the theme "Healthy Sindh, Healthy Pakistan" on Friday. The initiative was conducted under the visionary leadership of Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah, Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU.

The medical camps, which were attended by over 2,700 patients, offered free consultations and medicines across multiple specialties, including Gynecology, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, General Medicine, Surgery, Dermatology, and Dentistry. The SMBBMU team, led by Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah, included faculty members, consultants, residents, medical and nursing students, and administrative officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah emphasized the university's commitment to serving the poorest of the poor in remote and rural areas. He stated that community service is not only a part of the university's mission and vision but also a moral responsibility to serve suffering humanity.

The medical camps also provided an opportunity for undergraduate and postgraduate students to volunteer alongside senior doctors, gaining valuable experience in delivering essential healthcare services to underprivileged communities. The initiative is a testament to SMBBMU's deep commitment to humanitarian service and its resolve to celebrate the spirit of independence with responsibility, compassion, and care.

