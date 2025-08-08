SMBBMU Larkana Organizes Free Medical Camps To Commemorate Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) As part of the ongoing Independence Day celebrations, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana organized two free medical camps in Warah and Ratodero, under the theme "Healthy Sindh, Healthy Pakistan" on Friday. The initiative was conducted under the visionary leadership of Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah, Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU.
The medical camps, which were attended by over 2,700 patients, offered free consultations and medicines across multiple specialties, including Gynecology, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, General Medicine, Surgery, Dermatology, and Dentistry. The SMBBMU team, led by Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah, included faculty members, consultants, residents, medical and nursing students, and administrative officers.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah emphasized the university's commitment to serving the poorest of the poor in remote and rural areas. He stated that community service is not only a part of the university's mission and vision but also a moral responsibility to serve suffering humanity.
The medical camps also provided an opportunity for undergraduate and postgraduate students to volunteer alongside senior doctors, gaining valuable experience in delivering essential healthcare services to underprivileged communities. The initiative is a testament to SMBBMU's deep commitment to humanitarian service and its resolve to celebrate the spirit of independence with responsibility, compassion, and care.
Recent Stories
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independence day district level sports activities kicks off in Orakzai3 minutes ago
-
SMBBMU Larkana Organizes Free Medical Camps to Commemorate Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Seminar highlights breast feeding as key to child health3 minutes ago
-
24 criminals held23 minutes ago
-
DPO reshuffles SHOs23 minutes ago
-
Bus hits to death unidentified person33 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police strongly refute baseless news report43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza43 minutes ago
-
Ahsan urges youth to value time, reject hate, shape Pakistan's future43 minutes ago
-
DEPC reviews 57 environmental NOC cases,launches online portal43 minutes ago
-
PM for action plan to achieve $30 billion IT exports target in coming years53 minutes ago
-
Germany’s Opportunity Card attracts huge number of Pakistani professionals amid embassy delays1 hour ago