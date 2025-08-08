Erstwhile Fata lights up with patriotic zeal for Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) As Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day approaches, a wave of green and white is sweeping across the tribal districts of erstwhile FATA brimming with patriotic fervor, emotional pride, and historical remembrance.

In areas like Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur, national flags flutter proudly atop homes, markets, private and official buildings ahead of independence day celebrations.

The bazaars and streets are alive with green and white colour and joy, but even more so with a sense of belonging of being part of a great story that began with struggle and sacrifice during the Pakistan movement, and continues with hope and resilience.

“I have purchased 500 green badges and stickers for my family and relatives as part of Jashine Azadi celebrations. It’s our way of showing immeasurable love for Pakistan,” said Asghar Afridi, a local journalist from Bara, Khyber tribal district while talking to APP on Friday.

With his young son helping decorate the family car at the bustling Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Afridi’s joy was unmistakable and full of national enthusiasm. “This is our family rich tradition we have followed since creation of Pakistan and now I am passing it on to the next generation with immense pride,” reiterates Asghar Afridi.

From Landi Kotal to Torkham and Jamrud to Shalman valley, all bazaars, markets and streets in Khyber district are adorned with colourful bunting and lights. Irrespective of caste and colours, tribal youth, children, and elders alike can be seen donning green-and-white outfits, echoing a common sentiment such as this is our celebration and our tribute to the great nation and Quaid e Azam that gave us an identity and freedom on August 14, 1947.

“Pakistan was not gifted to us rather it was earned through blood and sacrifices,” said Shah Jee Gul Afridi, former MNA and a respected elder of the Afridi tribe while talking to APP. “We are honoring those sacrifices by celebrating Jashn-e-Azadi with full zeal and patriotism.”

The connection of the tribal people with the creation of Pakistan is not just emotional but historical.

In 1948, just months after the country’s independence, Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah visited Peshawar where he addressed a grand tribal jirga at the Governor House here. There, in the heart of KP, he acknowledged the loyalty and sacrifices of the tribesmen calling them a “frontline force” of the Pakistan Movement.

“The great Quaid had deep respect for the tribes’ patriotism and their love for islam and Pakistan,” said Professor Dr. A.H. Hilali, former Chairman of the Political Science Department at the University of Peshawar. “He emphasized education and development as keys to their future and today, those words still resonate.”

Quaid’s love for education led him to promise a university for the region, a vision fulfilled with the establishment of the University of Peshawar near the historic Islamia College — another site he visited three times and highly praised its students' role during the Pakistan Movement.”

The scenes playing out in these tribal regions today reflect a deeper narrative not just of celebration, but for peace and development. “We see lights, we see national flags, but we also see a determination among our youth to build a better and prosperous future for their country,” said Asghar Afridi. “My son is already asking questions about the Pakistan Movement, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Dr Alama Iqbal, Quaid-e-Azam and what independence means. That’s where the real celebration begins, creating awareness and education of young minds about Pakistan.”

In an area long known more for security and economic challenges than festivity, this great transformation speaks volumes of tribesmen's love for their country. Where once silence loomed, now laughter, joy and music echo through narrow alleys and open bazaars.

The tribal belt, once on the margins of national attention, is today stepping forward, waving the national flag not just as a symbol of statehood, but as a badge of honour and prestige. As the clock ticks closer to August 14, the message from people of erstwhile FATA is clear that “We are Pakistan, and Pakistan is us.”