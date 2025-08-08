Open Menu

Senior Politician Shafqat Ali Shah Condemns Terrorism In Mastung

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Senior politician Shafqat Ali Shah condemns terrorism in Mastung

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Senior politician and social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Mastung. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of Major Rizwan Tahir Shahid and his companions.

In his statement on Friday, Shah praised the security forces for their exemplary sacrifices in eliminating terrorism from the country. He said that our enemies have faced the worst defeat in every field.

The senior politician expressed his confidence that terrorists and their sponsors will soon meet their fate.

