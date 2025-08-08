Seminar Highlights Breast Feeding As Key To Child Health
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A seminar stressing the critical role of breastfeeding (mother's milk) in a child's health was held at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Anwarabad on Friday.
The event was organised in collaboration with Benazir Income Support Programme, Qatar Charity, and UNICEF to mark Global Breastfeeding Month, which is observed worldwide throughout August.
The seminar featured key speakers including Medical Superintendent Dr Amna and Qatar Charity District Manager Aster Jamil. Other notable attendees were Muhammad Owais, Dr Muhammad Javed and Dr Shahid.
A large number of hospital staff and pregnant women were also present at the event. During the briefing, speakers highlighted that mother's milk (breastfeeding) is of special importance for a child and plays a vital role in their health and development.
It was noted with concern that, unfortunately, only 48% of mothers in Pakistan breastfeed their children.
Speakers stressed that exclusive breastfeeding from the first hour of birth up to six months of age guarantees a child's health. After six months, mothers should introduce light solid foods alongside their milk. It was also pointed out that children who are not breastfed are at a higher risk of contracting diseases such as diarrhea, dysentery, and pneumonia. Following the seminar, participants took part in an awareness walk to promote the importance and benefits of breastfeeding during August. The event also marked the beginning of Independence Day celebrations with a flag-hoisting ceremony.
