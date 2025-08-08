Open Menu

Seminar Highlights Breast Feeding As Key To Child Health

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Seminar highlights breast feeding as key to child health

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A seminar stressing the critical role of breastfeeding (mother's milk) in a child's health was held at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Anwarabad on Friday.

The event was organised in collaboration with Benazir Income Support Programme, Qatar Charity, and UNICEF to mark Global Breastfeeding Month, which is observed worldwide throughout August.

The seminar featured key speakers including Medical Superintendent Dr Amna and Qatar Charity District Manager Aster Jamil. Other notable attendees were Muhammad Owais, Dr Muhammad Javed and Dr Shahid.

A large number of hospital staff and pregnant women were also present at the event. During the briefing, speakers highlighted that mother's milk (breastfeeding) is of special importance for a child and plays a vital role in their health and development.

It was noted with concern that, unfortunately, only 48% of mothers in Pakistan breastfeed their children.

Speakers stressed that exclusive breastfeeding from the first hour of birth up to six months of age guarantees a child's health. After six months, mothers should introduce light solid foods alongside their milk. It was also pointed out that children who are not breastfed are at a higher risk of contracting diseases such as diarrhea, dysentery, and pneumonia. Following the seminar, participants took part in an awareness walk to promote the importance and benefits of breastfeeding during August. The event also marked the beginning of Independence Day celebrations with a flag-hoisting ceremony.

Recent Stories

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progre ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..

23 minutes ago
 HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy di ..

HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment

26 minutes ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

2 hours ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

2 hours ago
 Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

2 hours ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

2 hours ago
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

3 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

3 hours ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

3 hours ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan