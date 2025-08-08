Efforts to combat climate change - A public stage play, a message

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) In a bid to raise awareness about climate change, Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO), with financial support from Malteser International and BMZ Germany on Fridy has successfully completed a 22-month project titled "Livelihood Restoration and Climate Risk Protection" in five Union Councils of Taluka Thari Mirwah, District Khairpur.

The project aimed to improve livelihoods, protect communities from the impacts of climate change, and promote environment-friendly practices.

According to Media consultant SRSO Jamil Ahmed, as part of the project, a public stage play was performed to spread awareness among local communities about the importance of understanding climate change, promoting tree plantation, and taking ownership at the local level.

The play, featuring local artists, highlights the realities of climate change and its impacts on local communities. By watching this video, viewers can get a glimpse into the efforts being made to combat climate change and promote sustainable practices.

The message is clear: let's join hands to plant trees, protect the earth, and create a healthy environment for future generations. By taking collective action, we can make a difference and mitigate the impacts of climate change.