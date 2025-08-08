Independence day district level sports activities kicks off in Orakzai

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Independence day sports activities on Friday formally kicked off in the Tribal District Orakzai to mark the "Independence Day-Moraka e Haq" Celebrations under the "Awami Agenda" of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and in line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, Mr. Muhammad Irfanuddin in a colorful ceremony on Thursday evening.

District Sports Officer Orakzai formally inaugurated the Azadi Football Cup and Azadi Volleyball Cup.

These tournaments will run from August 7 to August 14, featuring participation from local teams across the district.

On the occasion, the Sports Department Orakzai also distributed sports kits and equipment among the players.

The initiative aims to promote healthy and positive activities among the youth, while fostering a spirit of unity and patriotism during the Independence Day festivities.

APP/adi