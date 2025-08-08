Women Trekkers Begins Tirich Mir Base Camp Expedition
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A 16-member women's trekking team departed for Tirich Mir Base Camp , marking a significant milestone in KP's adventure tourism. The diverse group includes one Kalasha woman, two from Chitral, four from Gilgit, and participants from across Pakistan.
At a press briefing, KP Tourism Authority board Member Fauzia Bibi revealed over 100 women had applied for the trek.
She credited Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Tourism Adviser Zahid Chanzeb for enabling women's inclusion in mountaineering activities.
The provincial government has waived two-year royalty fees for mountaineers to promote adventure tourism. The current expedition employs 35 local porters and 3 guides, with seven more groups already expressing interest in Tirich Mir treks. Officials anticipate this initiative will significantly boost tourism in Chitral and surrounding regions.
