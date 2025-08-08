Station Commander Visits Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Station Commander Dera, Brigadier Muhammad Abu Bakar, paid a visit to Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines here on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, he was warmly received by District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada. A smartly-turned-out police contingent presented a guard of honour, after which the Station Commander, accompanied by the DPO, laid a floral wreath at the martyrs' memorial.
Several senior officers were also present on the occasion, including SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan, SP CTD Iftikhar Ali Shah, SP Paharpur Asad Ali Shah, SP Security Gul Naseeb Khan, DSP Traffic Chan Shah, and DSP Headquarters Sharifullah Khan.
During the visit, Brigadier Abu Bakar was given a tour of various departments within the police lines.
He also interacted with personnel from the Rapid Response Force (RRF), Quick Response Force (QRF), and the Elite Force, observing their professional skills and discipline.
The DPO provided a detailed briefing on the modern weaponry and operational capabilities of the force.
The Station Commander also inspected the Command and Control Center, where he was briefed on the city-wide surveillance system and the use of modern monitoring technology.
He appreciated the integration of advanced systems and the police’s commitment to maintaining public order.
Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Muhammad Abu Bakar stated, "the challenges we face today require close coordination between the Pakistan Army and the police. The restoration and maintenance of law and order is a shared responsibility, and all institutions are fulfilling their roles with dedication."
APP/slm
Recent Stories
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Station commander visits Ejaz Shaheed police lines3 minutes ago
-
Women trekkers begins Tirich Mir base camp expedition3 minutes ago
-
Efforts to combat climate change - A public stage play, a message13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar step up cooperation on climate action, green investment13 minutes ago
-
Erstwhile Fata lights up with patriotic zeal for Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations13 minutes ago
-
Senior politician Shafqat Ali Shah condemns terrorism in Mastung23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UNESCO join hands to safeguard underwater archaeological resources: Junaid Chaudhry23 minutes ago
-
Mashal Azam elected to Senate on women’s seat from KP: Notification23 minutes ago
-
Independence day district level sports activities kicks off in Orakzai33 minutes ago
-
SMBBMU Larkana Organizes Free Medical Camps to Commemorate Independence Day33 minutes ago
-
Seminar highlights breast feeding as key to child health33 minutes ago
-
24 criminals held53 minutes ago