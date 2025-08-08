Open Menu

Station Commander Visits Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Station Commander Dera, Brigadier Muhammad Abu Bakar, paid a visit to Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, he was warmly received by District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada. A smartly-turned-out police contingent presented a guard of honour, after which the Station Commander, accompanied by the DPO, laid a floral wreath at the martyrs' memorial.

Several senior officers were also present on the occasion, including SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan, SP CTD Iftikhar Ali Shah, SP Paharpur Asad Ali Shah, SP Security Gul Naseeb Khan, DSP Traffic Chan Shah, and DSP Headquarters Sharifullah Khan.

During the visit, Brigadier Abu Bakar was given a tour of various departments within the police lines.

He also interacted with personnel from the Rapid Response Force (RRF), Quick Response Force (QRF), and the Elite Force, observing their professional skills and discipline.

The DPO provided a detailed briefing on the modern weaponry and operational capabilities of the force.

The Station Commander also inspected the Command and Control Center, where he was briefed on the city-wide surveillance system and the use of modern monitoring technology.

He appreciated the integration of advanced systems and the police’s commitment to maintaining public order.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Muhammad Abu Bakar stated, "the challenges we face today require close coordination between the Pakistan Army and the police. The restoration and maintenance of law and order is a shared responsibility, and all institutions are fulfilling their roles with dedication."

