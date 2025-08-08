Pakistan, UNESCO join hands to safeguard underwater archaeological resources: Junaid Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan is set to become the first South Asian nation to ratify the 2001 UNESCO Convention on the Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage (UCH), marking a significant step toward safeguarding its submerged maritime legacy.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry made the announcement during a meeting with UNESCO representative, Dr. Cristina Menegazzi who called on him here Friday. The two sides discussed collaborative efforts to document, preserve, and promote Pakistan’s rich underwater archaeological resources.

“We are committed to preserving our maritime cultural heritage and will soon ratify the 2001 Convention,” said Minister Chaudhry. “This will position Pakistan as a regional leader in protecting underwater cultural heritage and strengthen our voice on international platforms concerning climate change and cultural preservation.”

Maritime archeology, a specialized discipline that explores the relationship between humans and bodies of water through historical artifacts, is gaining prominence in coastal nations with rich nautical histories. In Pakistan’s case, this includes shipwrecks, submerged landscapes, ancient maritime infrastructure such as piers and lighthouses, and historic trade routes along the Arabian Sea.

The minister underscored the government’s focus on environmentally responsible exploration. “Any scientific activity in maritime archaeology must be conducted in a way that respects and protects marine ecosystems,” he said.

“The use of non-invasive technologies like remote sensing, diver-based observation, and photogrammetry will be prioritized, while excavations will only be carried out under strict scientific guidelines.”

In line with efforts to preserve both submerged and coastal heritage, Chaudhry also requested UNESCO’s assistance in registering historic maritime buildings in Karachi. These include over 70-year-old structures under the Maritime Affairs Ministry, such as the Marine Fisheries Department and the iconic Marine Lighthouse. The minister proposed establishing a maritime historical museum to house and exhibit this coastal legacy.

“UNESCO possesses valuable digital archives and marine archaeological data from across the globe,” Chaudhry said. “We wish to collaborate in scientific research and mapping of Pakistan’s underwater cultural heritage, which has been largely unexplored.”

The minister emphasized that Pakistan’s engagement in this field will not only highlight its cultural wealth but also align with global efforts to combat climate change. Submerged archaeological sites, he noted, serve as key indicators of past sea levels and climate patterns, offering insights into the environmental shifts that affect coastal communities today.

Dr. Menegazzi welcomed Pakistan’s intention to join the global community in protecting underwater heritage and expressed UNESCO’s willingness to support technical and scientific cooperation in the area.