Pakistan, Qatar Step Up Cooperation On Climate Action, Green Investment
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to broaden their partnership to include joint efforts on tackling plastic pollution, promoting environmental sustainability, and boosting green investments, following a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Friday.
Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik met with Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, to discuss new avenues for collaboration ahead of key global climate talks in Geneva next week.
The talks will focus on an international legally binding treaty to curb plastic pollution.
Dr. Malik stressed that any global environmental agreement must address the “access, affordability, and sustainability” concerns of developing countries.
“Positions on international treaties must take into account the socio-economic realities and needs of the people,” he said, adding that governments have a duty to protect citizens’ rights, livelihoods, and well-being.
The minister also unveiled details of Pakistan’s upcoming Green Startups Initiative, designed to support young entrepreneurs in launching eco-friendly businesses, link them with international investors, and create green jobs.
The program, aligned with the Prime Minister’s sustainable development vision, is expected to be introduced to the global stage through partnerships with foreign governments and organizations.
The Qatari ambassador praised Pakistan’s security support during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, describing the country as having a “special place in the hearts of the Qatari people.”
He expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation not only in climate action but also in trade and investment.
Officials from Pakistan’s climate ministry and the foreign office also attended the meeting, which concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in environmental sustainability, economic development, and people-to-people exchanges.
Recent Stories
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts to combat climate change - A public stage play, a message2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar step up cooperation on climate action, green investment2 minutes ago
-
Erstwhile Fata lights up with patriotic zeal for Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations2 minutes ago
-
Senior politician Shafqat Ali Shah condemns terrorism in Mastung12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UNESCO join hands to safeguard underwater archaeological resources: Junaid Chaudhry12 minutes ago
-
Mashal Azam elected to Senate on women’s seat from KP: Notification13 minutes ago
-
Independence day district level sports activities kicks off in Orakzai22 minutes ago
-
SMBBMU Larkana Organizes Free Medical Camps to Commemorate Independence Day22 minutes ago
-
Seminar highlights breast feeding as key to child health22 minutes ago
-
24 criminals held43 minutes ago
-
DPO reshuffles SHOs43 minutes ago
-
Bus hits to death unidentified person53 minutes ago