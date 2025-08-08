Open Menu

Pakistan, Qatar Step Up Cooperation On Climate Action, Green Investment

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to broaden their partnership to include joint efforts on tackling plastic pollution, promoting environmental sustainability, and boosting green investments, following a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Friday.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik met with Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, to discuss new avenues for collaboration ahead of key global climate talks in Geneva next week.

The talks will focus on an international legally binding treaty to curb plastic pollution.

Dr. Malik stressed that any global environmental agreement must address the “access, affordability, and sustainability” concerns of developing countries.

“Positions on international treaties must take into account the socio-economic realities and needs of the people,” he said, adding that governments have a duty to protect citizens’ rights, livelihoods, and well-being.

The minister also unveiled details of Pakistan’s upcoming Green Startups Initiative, designed to support young entrepreneurs in launching eco-friendly businesses, link them with international investors, and create green jobs.

The program, aligned with the Prime Minister’s sustainable development vision, is expected to be introduced to the global stage through partnerships with foreign governments and organizations.

The Qatari ambassador praised Pakistan’s security support during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, describing the country as having a “special place in the hearts of the Qatari people.”

He expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation not only in climate action but also in trade and investment.

Officials from Pakistan’s climate ministry and the foreign office also attended the meeting, which concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in environmental sustainability, economic development, and people-to-people exchanges.

