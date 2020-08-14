UrduPoint.com
2,500 Cops Performed Duties In Capital On Aug 14

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

2,500 cops performed duties in Capital on Aug 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 2,500 cops of the police performed security as well as traffic related duties in the capital on the occasion Independence Day and no untoward incident was reported.

All arrangements were monitored by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed. Heavy deployment was witnessed at sensitive points of Federal capital and important avenues. Islamabad Operational and traffic police also devised joint traffic plan for Independence Day and ensure convenience to people.

Entry of unnecessary vehicles and irrelevant persons was banned in Red Zone while foolproof security arrangements were made in the entire city.

Special deployment of traffic personnel was made for action against those involved in road stunts like one-wheeling and car racing.

Extra deployment was made at shopping malls, markets while special squads ensured smooth traffic flow besides safety to people.

Strict checking and effective patrolling measures was observed in the city while police did not allow any upheaval in the city.

All wings of Islamabad police remained in coordination with each other and no untoward incident was reported, the police source said.

