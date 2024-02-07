26 Candidates Including 16 Independents Contesting For NA-57, Rawalpindi-VI
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) As many as 26 candidates including 16 independents are contesting general elections for National Assembly Constituency No. NA-57, Rawalpindi-VI, while a total of 431,511 registered voters including 222,434 male and 209,077 females will use their right to franchise on Feb 8, Thursday.
Danyal Chaudhary, candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mukhtar Abbas, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Mirza Khalid Mahmood, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Abdul Wajid Hussain, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan, Ch Rizwan Younis, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Awami Muslim League Pakistan and Chaudhary Muhammad Adnan as an independent candidate are in the run.
According to details, all the arrangements had been finalized by the administration for the general elections and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also announced a polling scheme for the constituency, NA-57.
Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta had finalized administrative measures including security arrangements to maintain law and order.
As many as 326 polling stations including 157 male, 155 female and 14 combined will be set up in the constituency to facilitate the voters.
There will be a total of 780 polling booths including 398 for male and 382 for female voters in Rawalpindi-VI, NA-57 constituency.
Under the polling scheme of NA-57, there are 326 presiding officers with 1560 assistant presiding officers while 780 polling officers and 326 assistants will also perform their duties on the election day.
The main areas under NA-57, Rawalpindi-VI constituency are Murree Road, Tipu Road, Zafar-ul-Haq Road, Chaklala, Millat Colony, Factory Road, Qasimabad, Dhoke Khaba, Dhoke Elahi Buksh, Dhoke Farman Ali, Shah De Talian, Nia Mohallah, Raja Bazar, Hukamdad Road, Chah Sultan, Waris Khan, Amarpura, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Shakrial, islam Nagar, Professor Colony, and others.
According to a Commissioner's office spokesman, the Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for the general elections as per the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Liaquat Ali Chatta had also ordered that the code of conduct issued by ECP should be implemented in letter and spirit, he said adding, that all possible facilities should be provided to the voters and all the activities should strictly be monitored. Special security arrangements were also being finalized for the sensitive polling stations, he added.
Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman during a visit to Rawalpindi division here the other day directed the authorities concerned to finalize the best possible arrangements for the general elections 2024, scheduled to be held on February 8.
The Chief Secretary during the visit reviewed all the preparations including security being finalized for the general elections.
The Chief Secretary also visited the special control rooms established for the elections and the sensitive polling stations of Rawalpindi.
The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta briefed the Chief Secretary about all the arrangements. All the arrangements including security had been completed in a timely and efficient manner, he added.
The number of registered voters in Rawalpindi Division is approximately 7.5 million, the Chief Secretary was briefed and informed that 5,490 polling stations were established across the division, for which 3,604 buildings were being used.
Additional arrangements for the security of the polling stations had been made while the control rooms had also been set up.
Zahid Akhtar Zaman instructed that every possible step should be taken to implement the code of conduct, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct free, fair and transparent elections. The poll will be taken between 8 am to 5 pm on Feb 8, Thursday.
