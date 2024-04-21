260 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The price control magistrates have imposed a heavy fine on 260 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and selling daily use commodities on excessive price in Faisalabad during last 24 hours.
Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that the price control magistrates were fully active in the district and they inspected 2108 shops in various markets and bazaars.
They found 260 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. Hence, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.380,000/- on them in addition to warning them that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, the DC added.
Recent Stories
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister promises best medical care for victims of factory boiler explosion15 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 73,488 power pilferers in 215 days15 minutes ago
-
International zoological Congress to commence at UAJK on April 2315 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 2.10m from 55 defaulters in 24 hours15 minutes ago
-
Bohra Community, SEPA collaborate to commemorate Earth Day25 minutes ago
-
HMC urged to curb resurging soft encroachment35 minutes ago
-
Police remain fully alert for peaceful by-election45 minutes ago
-
Eight booked over water theft45 minutes ago
-
Secondary School Certificate exams to start from May 745 minutes ago
-
Station Commander inquires after health of injured Custom's officials at DHQ45 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses uniform cleanliness system for Punjab45 minutes ago
-
CM denounces political violence55 minutes ago