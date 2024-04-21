Open Menu

260 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM

260 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The price control magistrates have imposed a heavy fine on 260 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and selling daily use commodities on excessive price in Faisalabad during last 24 hours.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that the price control magistrates were fully active in the district and they inspected 2108 shops in various markets and bazaars.

They found 260 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. Hence, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.380,000/- on them in addition to warning them that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, the DC added.

