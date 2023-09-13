Open Menu

265 Power Pilferers Netted On 6th Day Of Ongoing Drive

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has apprehended 265 power pilferers of various categories on the 6th day of the ongoing operation carried out across South Punjab under the directions of the prime minister.

The taskforce teams raided at various places across the region against power pilferers and imposed Rs 20 million fine on them.

As many as 246 domestic, 14 commercial, 4 agricultural tube wells and one industrial user were caught stealing electricity in MEPCO region.

Cases were registered against 92 power pilferers at various police stations.

A major electricity theft was caught in Rehman boys hostel in Gulgasht area.

The team led by SDO Malik Kazim Awan detected electricity theft during checking In Mumtazabad, electricity theft was caught by installing direct wires to 10 shops and a hotel.

The LT line was disconnected to end Kunda culture in Basti Malana Rahim Yar Khan.

Likewise , the electricity was being stolen by installing locks on the lines passing over the houses in basti Malook.

A grand operation was conducted against power pilferers along with the police force in Rojhan Only seven meters were installed in more than 50 houses in Basti Randhani, Basti Shiro Khan and Basti Faizullah Tambani.

The transformers were removed due to the high rate of electricity theft in the three villages.

Three transformers and LT line were taken down for stealing electricity by installing direct wires in Choti Zerin and Shadan Lund areas.

Applications have been sent to register cases against power pilferers.

