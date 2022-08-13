29 officers of Prisons' Department transferred in major reshuffle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Twenty-nine (29) officers of the Prisons Department have been transferred and posted in a major reshuffle in the department throughout the province, said an official notification issued here by Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to the notification, Mohammad Hamid (BPS-18), Deputy Superintendent Central Jail Haripur has been transferred and posted as Superintendent District Jail Abbottabad while Muhammad Riaz (BPS-18) has been transferred from District Jail Buner at Daggar to Central Prison Mardan against the post of the Superintendent BPS-19 (OPS).

Samiullah Khan Superintendent District Jail Kohat to Central Prison (D.I. Khan against the vacant post of Superintendent Jail BPS-19 (OPS), Sahibzada Muhammad Qaiser AIG (BPS-18) from Central Prison Office Peshawar to Regional Prison Office Peshawar as AIG Prisons, Siyar Ahmad, Deputy Superintendent Jail from Central Prison Bann to Regional Prison Office Peshawar as AIG Prisons. Abdul Bari AIG Prisons from Regional Prison Office Mardan to District Jail Kohat against the vacant post of the Superintendent Jail, Mohammad Naeem AIG Prisons from Regional Prison Office Swat Regional Prison Office Abbottabad against the vacant post, Mohammad Waseem Superintendent Jail from District Jail Abbottabad to Central Prison Karak against the vacant post, Mst Fauzia Taj Deputy Superintendent from Central Prison Haripur to Prison Staff Training academy Haripur against the vacant post of the Commandant (BPS-19) (OPS).

Similarly, Syed Muhammad Junaid Deputy Superintendent from Sub Jail Malakand to District Jail Buner, Mst Nagina Mehsud Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17) who was posted as Incharge District Jail Lakki Marwat to Central Prison D.I. Khan while Abdul Nasir Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17) from Central Prison Karak to District Jail Lakki Marwat as Incharge.

Furthermore, Zafarullah Jan Deputy Superintendent (BPS-17) has been transferred from Central Prison D.I. Khan and posted in Sub Jail Tank against the vacant post of the same grade while Mohammad Ayub Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17) has been transferred from Central Prison Peshawar to District Jail Kohat against the vacant post, Shamroze Khan Assistant Superintendent Jail now promoted to Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17) from Central Prison Peshawar to the Inspectorate of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar against the vacant post of Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17), Amjad Ali Khan Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17) from Central Prison Mardan to Central Prison Peshawar in the same pay and scale, Shehr Yar Assistant Superintendent Jail now promoted to Deputy Superintendent (BPS-17) from Sub Jail Battagram has been posted in the same jail against the vacant post of Deputy Superintendent (BPS-17) while Zain-ul-Arifeen Shah Assistant Superintendent Jail now promoted to Deputy Superintendent from District Jail Abbottabad and posted in the same jail against the vacant post of Deputy Superintendent while Ihsan-ud-Din Assistant Superintendent Jail now promoted to Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17 from Central Prison Peshawar and posted as Deputy Superintendent in Sub Jail Malakand.

Similarly, Muhammad Salman Assistant Superintendnet Jail now promoted to Deputy Superintendent who was working as Assistant Superintendent Jail BPS-16 against the vacant post of Deputy Superintendent in Sub Jail Charsadda has been posted on the same post in the same prison, Aftab Ahmad Assistant Superintendent Jail now promoted to Deputy Superintendent (BPS-17) from Central Prison Mardan in the same prison as Deputy Superintendent Jail , Riaz Ahmad Assistant Superintendent from District Jail Chitral to District Jail Mansehra, Fazle Rahim Assistant Superintendent Jail now promoted to Deputy Superintendent Jail from Sub-Jail Khar Bajaur to Sub Jail Swabi as Deputy Superintendent Jail on regular basis, Rashad Ahmad Assistant Superintendent Jail now promoted as Deputy Superintendent from District Jail Abbottabad to Central Prison Mardan as Deputy Superintendent.

Furthermore, Murad Khan Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17 Swabi has been transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent District Jail Chitral, Zahoor Elahi Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17 from District Jail Mansehra to Sub Jail Besham (Shangla) against the vacant post on the same pay and scale, Sabz Ali Deputy Superintendent Jail (BPS-17) belonging to District Bannu and due for retirement on 22-03.2023 on superannuation from Internment Centre Lakki Marwat as Incharge to Central Prison Bannu, Umair Khan Superintendnet Jail (BPS-18) has been transferred from AIG Regional Prison Office Hazara Abbottabad and posted Superintendent Central Prison Haripur while Muhammad Arif Superintendent Jail has been transferred from Central Prison Mardan and posted DIG (BPS-19) Regional Prison Office Mardan against the vacant post.