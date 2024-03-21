Open Menu

296 Head Constables Of Hyderabad Range Promoted As ASI

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 07:05 PM

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo chaired a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) held at the Police Headquarters in Hyderabad

The meeting reviewed cases of 315 Head Constables from various districts of the Hyderabad range for promotion to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Apart from DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, the committee members including SSP Hyderabad, SSP Dadu, SSP Jamshoro, SSP Tando Muhammad Khan and Additional ADIGP Shahid Ali Qureshi (Secretary) were present in the meeting.

According to the spokesperson of DIG, the meeting scrutinized the cases with transparency and thoroughness.

Subsequently, 296 Head Constables from various districts of the Hyderabad range were promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), while 19 personnel will be promoted accordingly after reviewing their cases.

