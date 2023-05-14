UrduPoint.com

3-day 'Tablighi Ijtama' Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The three-day 'Tablighi Ijtama' organized at Masjid Abul Qasim, concluded here on Sunday afternoon.

"Over three hundred thousand people participated in the Ijtama that started on Friday," said a spokesperson of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP).

He said that all the participants in their vehicles safely had moved towards their respective destinations.

Under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Motorway North Zone, Muhammad Yusuf Malik, special monitoring of the traffic situation was carried out by the NHMP and additional staff was deployed to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic.

The spokesperson said, "Now traffic flow on Link Road Motorway is normal."The organizers of the congregation thanked NHMP for the excellent traffic arrangements.

