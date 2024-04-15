Open Menu

3 Drug Peddlers Held In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM

3 drug peddlers held in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Attock police arrested three notorious peddlers and seized a substantial quantity of narcotics during raids conducted across the district on Monday.

According to police sources, the operation commenced with the Attock Khurd police apprehending Hammad Ali on the busy GT Road.

A thorough search revealed 105 grams of heroin and 50 grams of ice from his possession.

Subsequently, the Hazro police team raided the hideouts of Syed Muhammad and Usama Rehman seizing 1.23 kilograms and 1 kilogram of hashish.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Road Attock Hazro From

Recent Stories

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

18 minutes ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

22 minutes ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

48 minutes ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

3 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

4 hours ago
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

6 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

7 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

7 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

7 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan