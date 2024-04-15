3 drug peddlers held in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Attock police arrested three notorious peddlers and seized a substantial quantity of narcotics during raids conducted across the district on Monday.

According to police sources, the operation commenced with the Attock Khurd police apprehending Hammad Ali on the busy GT Road.

A thorough search revealed 105 grams of heroin and 50 grams of ice from his possession.

Subsequently, the Hazro police team raided the hideouts of Syed Muhammad and Usama Rehman seizing 1.23 kilograms and 1 kilogram of hashish.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.

APP/nsi/378