3 housing societies sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing societies here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, the enforcement team checked the status of the housing schemes, sealed offices of three colonies and demolished illegal structures through the use of heavy machinery.

The colonies included Al-Najaf Garden, Inam Villas and additional locality on 51-JB Burrewal road.

The developers have been instructed to fulfill all legal requirements before sale and purchase of plots.