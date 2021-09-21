3 Housing Societies Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing societies here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson, the enforcement team checked the status of the housing schemes, sealed offices of three colonies and demolished illegal structures through the use of heavy machinery.
The colonies included Al-Najaf Garden, Inam Villas and additional locality on 51-JB Burrewal road.
The developers have been instructed to fulfill all legal requirements before sale and purchase of plots.