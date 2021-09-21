UrduPoint.com

3 Housing Societies Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:10 PM

3 housing societies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing societies here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, the enforcement team checked the status of the housing schemes, sealed offices of three colonies and demolished illegal structures through the use of heavy machinery.

The colonies included Al-Najaf Garden, Inam Villas and additional locality on 51-JB Burrewal road.

The developers have been instructed to fulfill all legal requirements before sale and purchase of plots.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sale All Housing

Recent Stories

UAE announces 322 new COVID-19 cases, 399 recoveri ..

UAE announces 322 new COVID-19 cases, 399 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

26 minutes ago
 EAD launches first ever &#039;Abu Dhabi Red List o ..

EAD launches first ever &#039;Abu Dhabi Red List of Wildlife Species&#039;

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED100 million for scientif ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED100 million for scientific research in American Univer ..

26 minutes ago
 Date to file annual income tax will not be extende ..

Date to file annual income tax will not be extended, warns FBR

27 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 10,919 new COVID-19 cases, 143 mo ..

Thailand reports 10,919 new COVID-19 cases, 143 more deaths

21 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in ICA

IHC serves notices to respondents in ICA

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.