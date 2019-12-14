3 Killed In Faisalabad Road Accidents
Sumaira FH
Three persons including a woman were killed in separate accidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours
Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that a speeding van hit a motorcycle near Bhagiyanwala Mor at Sheikhupura Road. As a result, motorcyclist died on-the-spot. He was later identified as Mehtab son of Jawad.
Similarly, 55-year-old Shahida Bibi of Harchandpura Mohallah Khalid Abad was killed when a bus hit her while she was riding a motorcycle rickshaw near Hazara Hotel.
In yet another accident, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Bridge 45 at Sammundri-Gojra Road. As a result, motorcyclist Hasan, son of Javaid, died on-the-spot.
Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem and the police registered cases.