3 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Published May 20, 2022

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Three people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Three people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 492 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 51 while 28,379 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 4 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 47confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

