3 terrorists killed in Kulachi operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the general area of Kulachi, DI Khan District on Sunday.

According to ISPR, during the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, three terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in various terrorist activities against security forces, Police and innocent civilians.

They were also highly wanted for conducting a raid on a Police CP in Kulachi on 11 April 2022, which resulted in the Shahadat of five brave police constables.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.