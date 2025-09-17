3 women drown in Thatta pond

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Three women died after falling into a pond that located near Jharak area of Thatta district of Sindh,

TV channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a woman fell into a pond when she was trying to fetch the water for home.

The two other women dived into the pond to save her but they also drowned. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and managed to recover the bodies. The bodies were shifted to hospital.