Open Menu

3 Women Drown In Thatta Pond

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM

3 women drown in Thatta pond

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Three women died after falling into a pond that located near Jharak area of Thatta district of Sindh,

TV channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a woman fell into a pond when she was trying to fetch the water for home.

The two other women dived into the pond to save her but they also drowned. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and managed to recover the bodies. The bodies were shifted to hospital.

Recent Stories

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

1 hour ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

1 hour ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

1 hour ago
 Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

1 hour ago
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

1 hour ago
 UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

2 hours ago
 flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

2 hours ago
 Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydro ..

Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre

2 hours ago
 Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan