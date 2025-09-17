Teenager Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A 17-year-old boy was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near Saidra Khurd on Saidpur Road, Sialkot.
According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when two boys were performing one-wheeling and lost control of their motorcycle, colliding with another bike.
The deceased was identified as Abdullah, son of Muhammad Zeeshan, resident of Ahmel Pur, Saidpur Road. The injured were Tariq, 40, and his wife Saimia, 37, residents of Umaira Chak.
Rescue teams shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.
