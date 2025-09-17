Open Menu

5 Maunds Of Unhygienic Meat Discarded In Kabirwala

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM

5 maunds of unhygienic meat discarded in Kabirwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a house in Kabirwala and discarded five maunds of unhygienic meat.

According to officials, the operation took place in the Bhattian Wala neighbourhood of Kabirwala, where meat was being illegally stored and prepared for sale. During the raid, the suspects violently attacked the PFA team.

Heavy Police contingent reached the site after call by food safety team.

An FIR was got registered against seven suspects at the City Police Station Kabirwala under charges including interference into official matters and violation of food safety laws.

Director General Punjab Food Authority stated, that those selling poison in the name of meat would be dealt with iron hands. No one will be allowed to play with public health. Such elements would be brought to justice without exception or pressure.

