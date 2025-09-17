Open Menu

DIG Visits Chinese Camp,review Security Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General Police, Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon, accompanied by SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, visited the Chinese camp.

During visit, DIG thoroughly reviewed security arrangements, CCTV camera systems and the condition of security posts. He issued strict instructions to concerned officers to ensure that CCTV cameras remain operational and on standby at all times adding that they are equipped with advanced night vision systems to ensure effective monitoring during nighttime hours.

DIG emphasized the mandatory use of bulletproof vehicles for Chinese engineers and staff.

He also directed that security posts be further fortified and their height increased by at least three feet to enhance defensive capabilities. DIG stressed that no negligence in matters of security will be tolerated and instructed all personnel to remain on high alert at all times.

On the occasion, DIG also appreciated the performance of SSP Shabbir Sethar and the police officers and personnel, stating that their dedication, hard work, and sense of duty are key to maintaining peace and strengthening public trust.

APP/rzq/mwq

