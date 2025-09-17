SC Adjourns Hearing Till Thursday In Super Tax Case
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court's constitutional bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the petitions related to
super tax until Thursday.
A five-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan heard the petitions related to
super tax.
During the hearing, taxpayers' lawyer Rashid Anwar argued that "our complaint is that super tax can be levied
on any one of the entries, entry 47 or 52."
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that "this means that entry 47 should not be in 52 and entry 52 should not
be in 47."
Rashid Anwar said that "income tax is not being charged, it is charged on the term."
Later, further hearing of the case was adjourned until Thursday. Taxpayers' lawyer Khalid Javed will begin
arguments on next hearing.
