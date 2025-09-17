Open Menu

SC Adjourns Hearing Till Thursday In Super Tax Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SC adjourns hearing till Thursday in super tax case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court's constitutional bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the petitions related to

super tax until Thursday.

A five-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan heard the petitions related to

super tax.

During the hearing, taxpayers' lawyer Rashid Anwar argued that "our complaint is that super tax can be levied

on any one of the entries, entry 47 or 52."

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that "this means that entry 47 should not be in 52 and entry 52 should not

be in 47."

Rashid Anwar said that "income tax is not being charged, it is charged on the term."

Later, further hearing of the case was adjourned until Thursday. Taxpayers' lawyer Khalid Javed will begin

arguments on next hearing.

Recent Stories

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

53 minutes ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

57 minutes ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

1 hour ago
 Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

1 hour ago
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

1 hour ago
 UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

2 hours ago
 flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

2 hours ago
 Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydro ..

Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre

2 hours ago
 Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan