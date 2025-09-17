Open Menu

CM Sindh Offers Condolence To Heirs Of Roshan Uddin Junejo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the village of Sanjar Junejo in Tando Adam to offer condolences on the passing of former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Roshanuddin Junejo.

The Chief Minister met with the deceased leader’s son, sitting MNA Salahuddin Junejo, and his brother, former MNA Muhammad Khan Junejo, and prayed for the departed soul's elevation and forgiveness.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Shah expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Roshanuddin Junejo, describing him as a longtime and trusted companion of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). "His sudden passing has deeply saddened us. Filling the void left by his absence will take time," he said.

“However, we have full faith that his son, Salahuddin Junejo, will carry forward his father's legacy and fulfill the party’s expectations.”

Responding to a question regarding the ongoing flood situation, the Chief Minister assured that the situation is under control. "Water levels at Guddu Barrage have started to recede, and Sukkur Barrage is being closely monitored. God willing, the floodwaters will pass within a day or two," he added.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Provincial Ministers Imtiaz Shaikh and Ali Hassan Zardari. Among others present were Ghiyasuddin Junejo, Murtaza Junejo, Sanghar Deputy Commissioner Sarah Javed, SSP Abid Baloch, as well as a large number of family members, party workers, and local PPP leaders.

