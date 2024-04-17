Open Menu

32 People Died, 41 Other Injured In Rain, Flood Related Incident In KP: PDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM

32 people died, 41 other injured in rain, flood related incident in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday issued a report of loss of life and property in the province due to heavy rains and flood related incident as many 31 people have died with 41 injured in different districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the report issued by PDMA, 15 children, 12 men and 5 women are among the dead, while the injured include 6 women, 28 men and 7 children. A total of 1370 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls and roofs in different districts, in which 160 houses were completely damaged and 1210 houses were partially damaged, PDMA report said.

Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents occurred in various districts of Khyber including Dir Upper and Lower, Chitral Lower and Upper, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mohmand, Malakand, Karak, Tank, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bunir, Hangu, Bataghram, Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Orakzai District, the report of the PDMA said.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the PDMA released Rs. 50 million to the administration of 12 affected districts for financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent rains, the PDMA report said.

Rs 20 million for Nowshera, Dir Lower Rs 5 million, Swat and Malakand Rs 3.3 million, Dir Upper and Tank Rs 2.2 million, and Rs. 1 million each for Chitral Lower, Bitaghram, Karak, Peshawar and Charsadda.

The PDMA also released 10 million rupees in general relief to Chitral Lower and Rs. 81 million to the administration of various districts since March 29 to deal with the emergency situation, the report said.

According to the relief policy, the said funds can be used for the financial support and relief activities of the victims, PDMA said. Help and rehabilitation of the affected family due to rains is our first priority, PDMA said.

Meanwhile, Complex Emergency Wing PDMA has released an amount of Rs. 80 million for tribal areas, said Subia Hassam, Director PDMA. The said amount has been given to the concerned district administration for relief activities in tribal areas, Director PDMA informed.

The North and South Waziristan were given Rs. 20 million, Kurram five million, Khyber 1.5 million, Bajaur one million and Mohmand also one million respectively, Director PDMA Complex Emergency Wing said.

In any emergency situation, more funds will be given to the concerned district administration immediately, said Subia Hassam.

APP/ijz/1155

Related Topics

Injured Dead Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Swat Died Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Upper Dir Karak Malakand Shangla Tank March Women Family Million Rains

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

13 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

13 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

13 hours ago
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

13 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

13 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

13 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

13 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

13 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan