34 Arrested Lawyers To Be Produced Before ATC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 16 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:00 PM

34 arrested lawyers to be produced before ATC

Strict security arrangements have been made in and outside the Anti-Terrorism Court.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) Police will produce 34 lawyers arrested for attacking Punjab Institute of Cardiology before An Anti-Terrorisms Court to seek their physical remand today.

Heavy police contingents have been deployed around the courtroom premises to prevent any untoward incident. According to media reports, a forensic team reached Punjab Institute of Cardiology to collect evidence to present in the court.

Talking to media, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Zulfiqar Hameed, in his talk to the media, said that more arrests were being made and all actions would be taken in accordance with the Law.

“We are gathering possible footages to identify the lawyers involved in clash at PIC,” said the CCPO, adding that the lawyers were unaware of the lawyers’ protest. “The police pushed the lawyers twice out of hospital,” he said.

