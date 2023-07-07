Open Menu

35 Injured In Clash Between Two Groups Of Nasar Tribe In Loralai

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Loralai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 35 people were injured during a clash between two groups of Nasar tribe in the Muhajir Ada area of Loralai.

Police said that the injured people were brought to the hospital after two tribal groups clashed over unidentified matter.

According to the police, the injured was being treated in the teaching hospital loralai.

Both groups used bricks, sticks and stones to attack each during the fight, and as a result, eight more people present on the occasion were injured.

Police said that as soon as the clash was reported, a heavy force reached the spot and a case will be registered.

