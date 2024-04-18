Open Menu

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Quetta

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 jolted Quetta Region on Thursday. The depth was 58 kilometer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 jolted Quetta Region on Thursday. The depth was 58 kilometer.

According to the private news channel, National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC) reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was 4 kilometer southwest of Quetta.

