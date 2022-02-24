35 notices served over dengue larvae

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-dengue surveillance teams served 35 notices to citizens over the presence of dengue larvae here on Thursday.

Presiding over a meeting regarding dengue larvae surveillance operations, the Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that notices have been served over the presence of dengue larvae during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

He said that not even a single confirm dengue case has been reported across the region so far.

He said that the eradication of dengue from the province was a top priority of the provincial government and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The commissioner directed dengue surveillance teams to visit the field otherwise reporting without geo-taging would not be accepted.

Dr. Irshad urged dengue surveillance teams to give their best in order to get the top position of the Multan division across the province in dengue control.

He asked officials to upload dengue-related activities on the portal through the latest android system.

He urged people to cooperate with the administration in the eradication of dengue larvae by ensuring cleanliness in their areas.

He added that the coronavirus vaccination target would be achieved at any cost.