350 Gastro Patients During 24 Hours In Multan

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:45 PM

350 gastro patients during 24 hours in Multan

As many as 350 gastroenteritis patients visited various hospitals of the city during the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) -:As many as 350 gastroenteritis patients visited various hospitals of the city during the last 24 hours.

According to Health department sources, the ongoing heat spell caused various health problems for citizens.

He said at least 135 patients underwent treatment at Nishtar hospital for gastro, 67 at Shahbaz Sharif Hospital, 132 at Children complex,12 patients at Civil Hospital and four at Fatima Jinnah Women hospital on Sunday.

The expert advised citizens to restrict their outdoor activities and and avoid spicy markets food.

Meanwhile, patients of Children Complex complained that 40 various medicines were not available at the hospital.When contacted, official sources said that the hospital was facing shortage of funds as in this financial year Rs. 200 million grant was not available.

