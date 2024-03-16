36 candidates submit nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) As total of 36 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan, ECP spokesperson said on Saturday. Acording to the spokesperson of Election Commission Balochistan, a total of 36 candidates from Balochistan have submitted nomination papers for the Senate seats.

Among them are former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Aaimel Wali Khan of Awami National Party, former Caretaker Provincial Minister Amanullah Kanrani, former Senators Kohida Babar and Naseebullah Bazai, while former Federal Minister and Provincial Amir of Jamiat Ulema islam Maulana Abdul Wasi, Peoples Party.

National Party Central Secretary General Jan Buledi, Genghis Jamali, Member of Balochistan Assembly Rahila Durrani, Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, Saeedul Hasan Mandukhel have also submitted their nomination papers for the Senate.

APP/ask.