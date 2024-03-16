Open Menu

36 Candidates Submit Nomination Papers For 11 Senate Seats From Balochistan.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM

36 candidates submit nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) As total of 36 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan, ECP spokesperson said on Saturday. Acording to the spokesperson of Election Commission Balochistan, a total of 36 candidates from Balochistan have submitted nomination papers for the Senate seats.

Among them are former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Aaimel Wali Khan of Awami National Party, former Caretaker Provincial Minister Amanullah Kanrani, former Senators Kohida Babar and Naseebullah Bazai, while former Federal Minister and Provincial Amir of Jamiat Ulema islam Maulana Abdul Wasi, Peoples Party.

National Party Central Secretary General Jan Buledi, Genghis Jamali, Member of Balochistan Assembly Rahila Durrani, Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, Saeedul Hasan Mandukhel have also submitted their nomination papers for the Senate.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Assembly Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

10 minutes ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

10 minutes ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

25 minutes ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

25 minutes ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

25 minutes ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

25 minutes ago
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

25 minutes ago
 IGP orders action over violence against women

IGP orders action over violence against women

36 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations

36 minutes ago
 Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdo ..

Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..

36 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..

36 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss h ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan