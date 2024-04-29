366 Judicial Officers Transferred
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued posting and transfer orders for 366 judicial officers across Punjab.
The transfers were ordered with the approval of LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, and a notification has been issued accordingly.
According to the notification issued by LHC Registrar Abdul Rasheed Abid, 191 additional district and sessions judges, 4 senior civil judges, and 171 civil judges have been transferred.
All judicial officers have been instructed to assume charge of their new postings by May 3.
