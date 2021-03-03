UrduPoint.com
38 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Thirty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours.

According to a Health department spokesperson, 923 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the said period.

He said that so far 8,608 corona patients had recovered while active cases in the district were 698.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 142 patients, including 70 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 35, including 8 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

