38 New Crime Control Police Stations Established Across Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) In a step towards strengthening law enforcement and public safety, the Punjab Home Department has established 38 new police stations under the Crime Control Department across the province.
The initiative has been launched in accordance with the Safe Punjab Vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to an official notification, the new stations have been set up in 36 districts, with three established in Lahore and one each in the remaining districts. These stations are specifically aimed at enhancing the province’s ability to prevent and control serious crimes, while also contributing to the maintenance of peace and order.
A spokesperson for the Home Department told media on Thursday that the Crime Control Department is being developed along modern lines to effectively respond to organized and high-level criminal activity.
The addition of these specialized police stations will improve operational efficiency, enabling quicker response and more focused crime-fighting efforts.
The spokesperson further added that the Government of Punjab is committed to equipping law enforcement agencies with advanced tools, training, and resources to ensure effective policing. The initiative is expected to strengthen public confidence and reinforce the rule of law throughout the province.
The official notification also outlines the jurisdictional boundaries for each new police station, ensuring clear roles and responsibilities for better coordination and accountability.
