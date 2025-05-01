Rs 5,000 Fine Imposed, 6 FIRs Registered For Overcharging
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) As part of the district administration’s ongoing crackdown on profiteering, a fine of Rs. 5,000 was imposed, six FIRs were registered, and 15 warnings were issued against shopkeepers and vendors found guilty of overcharging.
These actions were taken during market inspections carried out by Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates, under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza.
Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are actively conducting market visits to ensure compliance with the official price list, while strict actions continue against those flouting the rules.
The DC emphasized that no one will be allowed to exploit consumers by charging excessive prices, and violators will face legal consequences.
“Protecting the rights of citizens is our top priority,” he stated, reiterating the administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards price manipulation. He further urged citizens to play an active role in reporting violations.
Consumers can register complaints by contacting the Deputy Commissioner’s Control Room at 0307-0002345, or by reaching out through the official social media platforms of the DC Office.
Due to persistent oversight by the district administration, stable prices have been maintained for key vegetables including potatoes, tomatoes, bitter gourd, cucumber, and cabbage, as well as for other essential items such as arvi, okra, carrots, spinach, bottle gourd, capsicum, and garlic. The prices of fruits like bananas, kinnow, sweet lime, dates, and melons have also remained steady.
