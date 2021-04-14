3892 corona patients recovered

UrduPoint.com
Wed 14th April 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 3892 coronavirus patients were recovered during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the health department here on Wednesday, a total of 179,219 corona patients were recovered in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department said while talking to the media that 6514 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which, 4219 beds were unoccupied.

Likewise, 1603 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 806 beds were vacant, he added.

The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3089 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2426 beds were vacant.

However, 442 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 312 beds were unoccupied, he added.

In addition, 2776 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 1480 beds were vacant while, in hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 911 beds reserved in HDU and 448 beds were unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The SHC Secretary said the specialized healthcare had arranged 649 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which, 336 ventilators were under use while 313 were unoccupied.

Around 250 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 204 are occupied and 46 ventilatorsare vacant, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

