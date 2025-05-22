39 cases of hajj pilgrims replaced; adequate facilities being provided, NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that 39 cases of intending Hajj pilgrims who were unable to perform the pilgrimage due to illness have been accommodated by replacing them with other willing individuals.

During the session, Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Shamsher Ali Mazari responded to a calling attention notice raised by MNA Shagufta Jumani and others regarding alleged injustices faced by pilgrims and their replacements.

Mazari stated that all 39 cases were resolved on the basis of blood relations, ensuring that the replacements were close family members. However, Jumani claimed that in such cases, additional charges of up to PKR 700,000 were being demanded from pilgrims.

The parliamentary secretary assured the house that proper meals and other facilities were being provided to all pilgrims.

He also confirmed that a complete list of the 39 accommodated individuals was available for transparency.

Responding to supplementary questions, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the government was ready to assist any other sick pilgrims who may need support.

He emphasized that food arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims followed a merit-based system in accordance with Saudi laws.

"The tendering process for food supply is conducted as per Saudi regulations, and a nine-member pre-procurement committee oversees the process," Yousaf said.

He urged that any complaints be formally reported, adding that daily coordination with the Hajj mission ensured continuous monitoring of pilgrims' well-being.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitating pilgrims and addressing any grievances promptly.