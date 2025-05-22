39 Cases Of Hajj Pilgrims Replaced; Adequate Facilities Being Provided, NA Told
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that 39 cases of intending Hajj pilgrims who were unable to perform the pilgrimage due to illness have been accommodated by replacing them with other willing individuals.
During the session, Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Shamsher Ali Mazari responded to a calling attention notice raised by MNA Shagufta Jumani and others regarding alleged injustices faced by pilgrims and their replacements.
Mazari stated that all 39 cases were resolved on the basis of blood relations, ensuring that the replacements were close family members. However, Jumani claimed that in such cases, additional charges of up to PKR 700,000 were being demanded from pilgrims.
The parliamentary secretary assured the house that proper meals and other facilities were being provided to all pilgrims.
He also confirmed that a complete list of the 39 accommodated individuals was available for transparency.
Responding to supplementary questions, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the government was ready to assist any other sick pilgrims who may need support.
He emphasized that food arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims followed a merit-based system in accordance with Saudi laws.
"The tendering process for food supply is conducted as per Saudi regulations, and a nine-member pre-procurement committee oversees the process," Yousaf said.
He urged that any complaints be formally reported, adding that daily coordination with the Hajj mission ensured continuous monitoring of pilgrims' well-being.
The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitating pilgrims and addressing any grievances promptly.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel
Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA cracks down on human smuggling, fake documents, and illegal currency networks2 minutes ago
-
Motorway police conduct training session for Abbottabad traffic officers2 minutes ago
-
39 cases of hajj pilgrims replaced; adequate facilities being provided, NA told3 minutes ago
-
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest9 minutes ago
-
Not a single inch of railway land to remain under illegal occupation: NA told12 minutes ago
-
Mall Road underpass closer to completion12 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches awareness campaign for child protection13 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested, over 1.5 kg narcotics recovered in Tank22 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer, butcher among five held in separate operations22 minutes ago
-
Senate denounces Khuzdar terror attack, calls for national unity22 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 11 smugglers with over 106 kg of drugs worth Rs 10.8 mln52 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 236,487 cusecs water53 minutes ago