FIA Cracks Down On Human Smuggling, Fake Documents, And Illegal Currency Networks

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a nationwide crackdown against organized criminal networks involved in human smuggling, fake identity documents, and illegal Currency exchange.

In Islamabad, the FIA Counter-Terrorism Wing (CTW) arrested three suspects belonging to an international gang accused of issuing fake Pakistani ID cards, machine-readable passports, and Saudi work visas to Afghan nationals.

The arrested individuals — Muhammad Alam Zeb, Asif Khan, and Haroon Rasheed — allegedly issued dozens of fraudulent documents, with Alam Zeb alone facilitating visas for 31 Afghan nationals, and Haroon Rasheed for 58.

Investigations are underway into the possible involvement of NADRA and passport office officials. Raids are continuing to arrest more members of the gang.

In Karachi, the FIA Corporate Crime Circle arrested Muhammad Nadeem, involved in hawala/hundi and illegal currency exchange. Acting on intelligence, FIA recovered over Rs. 71 million and 11,900 US Dollars.

The illegal operation was reportedly run from Dubai, using local agents and riders.

Nadeem confessed to working for two Dubai-based agents and led authorities to a second raid on a jewelry shop.

Separately, the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Karachi arrested another suspect, Muneeb, from Chundrigar Road, recovering 13,000 US dollars. He was operating an unlicensed currency exchange and failed to provide a valid explanation for the recovered funds.

In Gujranwala, FIA Director Abdul Qadir Qamar held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) to address public complaints related to human smuggling, immigration fraud, and corruption.

Citizens were encouraged to report wrongdoing, and the Director assured immediate legal action.

He stated that FIA’s doors are always open for public support and emphasized zero tolerance for human smugglers.

“Victims of human trafficking will be given full legal support, and the criminals will be made an example,” said Qamar.

Citizens praised the FIA’s ongoing efforts and expressed full confidence in the agency’s leadership.

FIA continues to conduct operations across the country to dismantle criminal networks and ensure the rule of law.

