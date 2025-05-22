FIA Cracks Down On Human Smuggling, Fake Documents, And Illegal Currency Networks
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a nationwide crackdown against organized criminal networks involved in human smuggling, fake identity documents, and illegal Currency exchange.
In Islamabad, the FIA Counter-Terrorism Wing (CTW) arrested three suspects belonging to an international gang accused of issuing fake Pakistani ID cards, machine-readable passports, and Saudi work visas to Afghan nationals.
The arrested individuals — Muhammad Alam Zeb, Asif Khan, and Haroon Rasheed — allegedly issued dozens of fraudulent documents, with Alam Zeb alone facilitating visas for 31 Afghan nationals, and Haroon Rasheed for 58.
Investigations are underway into the possible involvement of NADRA and passport office officials. Raids are continuing to arrest more members of the gang.
In Karachi, the FIA Corporate Crime Circle arrested Muhammad Nadeem, involved in hawala/hundi and illegal currency exchange. Acting on intelligence, FIA recovered over Rs. 71 million and 11,900 US Dollars.
The illegal operation was reportedly run from Dubai, using local agents and riders.
Nadeem confessed to working for two Dubai-based agents and led authorities to a second raid on a jewelry shop.
Separately, the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Karachi arrested another suspect, Muneeb, from Chundrigar Road, recovering 13,000 US dollars. He was operating an unlicensed currency exchange and failed to provide a valid explanation for the recovered funds.
In Gujranwala, FIA Director Abdul Qadir Qamar held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) to address public complaints related to human smuggling, immigration fraud, and corruption.
Citizens were encouraged to report wrongdoing, and the Director assured immediate legal action.
He stated that FIA’s doors are always open for public support and emphasized zero tolerance for human smugglers.
“Victims of human trafficking will be given full legal support, and the criminals will be made an example,” said Qamar.
Citizens praised the FIA’s ongoing efforts and expressed full confidence in the agency’s leadership.
FIA continues to conduct operations across the country to dismantle criminal networks and ensure the rule of law.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel
Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MNS University manufacture low-cost mini tractor for small farmers3 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief, other leaders visit Tank to condole with Shams over demise of his father3 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Deptt conducts training workshop on modern farming3 minutes ago
-
Three quack clinics sealed13 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended,SI, constable arrested over torture on shopkeeper13 minutes ago
-
GCWUS launches "One Student - One Plant" drive to promote environmental awareness13 minutes ago
-
FIA cracks down on human smuggling, fake documents, and illegal currency networks23 minutes ago
-
Motorway police conduct training session for Abbottabad traffic officers23 minutes ago
-
39 cases of hajj pilgrims replaced; adequate facilities being provided, NA told23 minutes ago
-
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest29 minutes ago
-
Not a single inch of railway land to remain under illegal occupation: NA told33 minutes ago
-
Mall Road underpass closer to completion33 minutes ago