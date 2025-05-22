Mall Road Underpass Closer To Completion
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The construction work on the famous 2-km-long underpass at the junction of GPO Chowk has been accelerated for timely completion.
The concrete level from both sides has been completed, whereas massive infrastructure, including electric cabling, gas supply lines and water supply pipes, is being laid.
The Executive Engineer, Punjab Highways Department, Rana Qamar Ali, informed APP that the mega project is approaching its finishing line swiftly.
"It is exactly a 1.93 km long underpass that will ease the traffic flow on the city's historic Mall Road with its double track", said the Executive Engineer, adding that the signal-free route from Kachehri Chowk till Qasim Market stop would provide hassle-free travel for the commuters.
The project encompasses the crossovers PC Chowk, TM Chowk, Flashmen's Hotel Chowk, GPO, the Mall Chowk and the State Life Building.
The downslope of 450 meters starts from pc chowk-Shalimar Hotel with a straight, steep road ending with a 450-meter up slope exit near the State Life Building. There are two overpasses, one at TM Chowk for Murree Road connectivity and another at the Mall Chowk to connect the residential areas with the main Sadar areas.
The underpass contains dual roads under the TM Chowk, whereas single tracks are in the rest of the project. The total height of the underpass is 18 feet, whereas its width at double track is 150 feet and at single track is 130 feet.
The allocated budget for the project is Rs. 4388.286 million.
The Executive Engineer, Rana Qamar, said that the project's finishing will also add to the scenic appeal.
"We are working tirelessly on the project under the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz, to complete it timely", he said while discussing the details of the workforce.
Besides providing smooth traffic flow on the Peshawar Road to the trans cities commuters, he project is supposed to facilitate the residents of the Rawalpindi Cantt, including Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Mughal Abad, Dhamiyal Camp and other adjacent localities to access Saddar, Murree Road and Peshawar Road. Moreover, the project will reduce commute time to access Rawalpindi's railway station, Metro Bus Stop, markets, hospitals, particularly located on the Mall Road, and the massive educational institutions surrounding Mall Road.
APP/395
