Motorway Police Conduct Training Session For Abbottabad Traffic Officers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) On the special directives of SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan, an awareness session was held in collaboration with the Motorway Police to enhance the professional skills of traffic police officers and personnel, with a particular focus on behavior, ethics, and communication.
During the session, officials received briefings on public interaction, communication protocols, ethical conduct, and effective public dealing strategies. The session was aimed at equipping officers with the necessary tools to handle their duties more efficiently and responsibly.
Zafeer Ahmed, Incharge of the education Unit, Motorway Police, led the training and guided Abbottabad Traffic Police officials on road duty regulations, vehicle stopping procedures, and professional conduct during field operations.
DSP Mandian Faisal Hafeez while addressing the participants emphasized the importance of avoiding unnecessary challans, maintaining professional ethics, and presenting a neat and proper turnout in uniform.
SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan thanked the Motorway Police team for their valuable support and participation. “We appreciate the time and effort put in by the Motorway Police to train our officers. I hope our personnel will take this training seriously and implement the lessons learned in their day-to-day duties,” he said.
At the conclusion of the session, SSP Traffic presented a shield to Motorway Inspector Zarif Khan, while certificates were distributed among participating officers and personnel in recognition of their involvement.
