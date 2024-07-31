4 Dacoits Killed In Machaka Area Of RYK: DPO
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Four dacoits were killed in Machaka area of Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab province, tv channels quoting DPO reported on Wednesday
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Four dacoits were killed in Machaka area of Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab province, tv channels quoting DPO reported on Wednesday.
According to details, a group of "Shar Gang" opened firing at police team in Machaka area of RYK district.
During exchange of fire, four dacoits were killed, while a police officer lost his life in line of duty. One police personnel was also injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif4 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth4 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..4 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week4 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful4 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik4 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution4 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand5 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA5 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais5 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar5 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..5 hours ago