4 dacoits killed in Machaka area of RYK: DPO

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Four dacoits were killed in Machaka area of Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab province, tv channels quoting DPO reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a group of "Shar Gang" opened firing at police team in Machaka area of RYK district.

During exchange of fire, four dacoits were killed, while a police officer lost his life in line of duty. One police personnel was also injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.