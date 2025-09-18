4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Khuzdar: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Security forces killed four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar district of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

"During the conduct of operation, our forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell," said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area and the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice," it further said.